Fonseca: Spinazzola deserved to play in Euro 2020 Final for Italy

Former Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has said that Leonardo Spinazzola would have deserved to have played in Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph against England but the Italian defender was injured.

Gli Azzurri defeated the Three Lions 3-2 on penalties after the final had ended 1-1 after extra time but the 28-year-old left-back did not feature because he had injured his Achilles Tendon in the quarter-final victory against Belgium.

“Spinazzola had the best season of his career,” Fonseca told Record.

“He experienced an extraordinary season with Roma, he deserved to be a starter at the Euros, and until he got injured, he was the best player in the Italian national team.

“It was a shame that he did not play at Wembley, because for all that he had done, he deserved to play in the final.”

Fonseca coached Roma from 2019 until 2021 and he took I Giallorossi to the semi-finals of the Europa League in his final season in the Italian capital.