Insigne: Mancini has created a great group with Italy

Lorenzo Insigne praised the player management of Italy coach Roberto Mancini after Gli Azzurri earned a 2-1 victory against Belgium in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

The Napoli winger scored the second Italian goal against the Belgians and he was given the Star of the Match award for his performance but he was more focused on the unity within the squad.

“I think that it is one of my most important goals with Italy,” Insigne said to Sky Sport Italia.

“I am happy. We are in the semi-finals, we produced a great performance, and also the ones who do not play suffer. The coach has succeeded in creating a great group.”

Leonardo Spinazzola suffered an Achilles tendon injury against Belgium and Insigne believed that the Italy left-back was worthy of another Star of the Match award.

“He also deserved to be the best on the ground tonight,” the Azzurri winger said. “I saw him cry and I hope it is nothing too serious because he is important to us.”