Inter and Arsenal disagree over terms of Bellerin transfer

Inter and Premier League side Arsenal are in disagreement over the terms of the proposed transfer that would see the Spaniard move to Milan.

Inter are frantically searching for a replacement for Achraf Hakimi who left for Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and Bellerin is one of the more financially plausible options.

That was until Arsenal made it clear that they want any loan to include an obligation for Inter to buy the player for €20 million.

Negotiations seem to be amicable between Inter and the player as he has already agreed on a reduction to his existing salary, as reported by TMW. Bellerin would sign a five-year deal earning around €3.5 million a season.

The two clubs will now have to find a way to conclude a deal despite their differing views on the terms of the loan.

It is believed that Hector Bellerin is particularly keen on the move as he is heavily involved in the fashion world, as is his family. This makes Milan a very popular destination.