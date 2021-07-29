Inter and Roma discuss Perisic-Florenzi swap

Inter and Roma have begun discussions to explore a swap deal involving Ivan Perisic and Alessandro Florenzi as both teams seek reinforcements on opposite flanks.

Inter are keen to stop paying the expensive wage of Ivan Perisic as they look to reduce the wage budget by at least 15 percent before the end of the transfer window.

They are also still chasing a replacement for Achraf Hakimi on the right after he joined Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the window, so signing Alessandro Florenzi would tick that box for the Nerazzurri, according to the L’Interista.

Roma meanwhile has found itself light on the left-hand side after the injury that Leonardo Spinazzola suffered during Euro 2020.

He will likely miss a sizeable chunk of the 2021/22 season so Ivan Perisic could provide adequate cover until he returns.