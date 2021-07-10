Inter fans gather to show support for Christian Eriksen

Conor Clancy Date: 10th July 2021 at 4:02pm
Written by:

Inter fans assembled as their players returned to training on Saturday to show their support for Christian Eriksen.

The suffered a health scare when he collapsed on the pitch in his side’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland, with the game stopping for a number of hours as a result.

Fortunately, Eriksen is making a recovery and Denmark made it as far as the semi-finals in his absence before being knocked out in controversial fashion by England

With Inter of course being his club side, Nerazzurri supporters gathered to sing the Dane’s name at the club’s training base.

 

