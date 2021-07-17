Inter keen on Stryger larsen

Inter are still on the lookout for an Achraf Hakimi replacement and the latest man to take their fancy is Udinese’s Jens Stryger Larsen.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a successful Euro 2020 campaign by helping Denmark to reach the semi-final, where they were eventually beaten by England.

Coach Simone Inzaghi is said to have the Dane as an alternative option to Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin and could land him for €5 million, according to Tuttosport.

Stryger Larsen had a somewhat underwhelming season with the Friulani in Serie A, last term, as they stumbled to a 14th-placed finish with the man himself scoring two goals in 33 games.

However, after decent displays for his country, the Danish wing-back is also attracting attention from elsewhere. Turkish giants Galatasaray are one of those teams.