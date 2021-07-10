Inter reach agreement with promising Irish talent Zefi

Inter have reached an agreement to sign Irish prospect Kevin Zefi on a three-year deal from League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers.

Now 16, Zefi became the youngest ever goalscorer in the League of Ireland in September – then aged 15 – when he scored for Rovers’ second team – who played in the second tier – against Longford Town.

The youngster has been linked with a move to Inter for some time now, but SempreInter.com, have now reported that he has agreed on a three-year deal with the Italian champions.

Zefi is now expected to fly to Milan in the coming weeks to complete his medical and sign his Inter contract.

There has been a lot of interest in the youngster from around Europe, including Manchester United, Manchester City, PSV Eindhoven.