Inter reject bids from La Liga giants for Lautaro

Inter have reportedly rejected bids from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid for Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez.

I Nerazzurri have promised new coach Simone Inzaghi that the club will not sell the 23-year-old or his strike partner unless an incredibly substantial offer comes in.

According to Tuttosport, Real Madrid as well as Atletico Madrid have made proposals of €40 million each to Inter for Lautaro, but the Italian giants rejected both offers and would only start to consider offers of around €80-90m.

Los Colchoneros have already signed Argentinian midfielder Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese and the Inter striker would add to the Argentine contingent at the club coached by Diego Simeone.

The Argentine played a starring role for Il Biscione, scoring 17 goals and supplying 10 assists in 38 Serie A matches throughout the 2020/21 season as they went on to win their first league title since 2009/10.

Lautaro also scored three goals in six matches in the 2021 Copa America as Argentina went on to win the tournament for the first time since 1993.