Inter reject bids from La Liga giants for Lautaro
Vito Doria Date: 23rd July 2021 at 10:00pm
Inter have reportedly rejected bids from Spanish giants Real and Atletico Madrid for Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez.

I Nerazzurri have promised new Simone Inzaghi that the will not sell the 23-year-old or his strike partner unless an incredibly substantial offer comes in.

According to Tuttosport, Real Madrid as well as Atletico Madrid have made proposals of €40 million each to Inter for Lautaro, but the Italian giants rejected both offers and would only start to consider offers of around €80-90m.

Los Colchoneros have already signed Argentinian De Paul from Udinese and the Inter striker would add to the Argentine contingent at the club coached by Diego Simeone.

The Argentine played a starring role for Il Biscione, scoring 17 goals and supplying 10 assists in 38 Serie A matches throughout the 2020/21 season as they went on to win their first league title since 2009/10.

Lautaro also scored three goals in six matches in the 2021 Copa America as went on to win the tournament for the first time since 1993.

 

