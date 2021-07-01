Inter see Dumfries as potential Hakimi replacement

Inter are preparing a bid for the Netherlands’ Denzel Dumfries, should Achraf Hakimi’s proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain go ahead.

The 25-year-old full-back enjoyed a successful Euro 2020 campaign with the Netherlands, having scored two goals in four games and putting in some more than impressive performances, before their eventual elimination at the hands of the Czech Republic.

The PSV Eindhoven player would cost anywhere between €20-25 million, according to Il Corriere dello Sport.

The rapid right-back helped his team to a second-place finish in the Eredivisie, scoring twice and assisting six goals on the way.

However, potential stumbling blocks could be the fact that the player is wanted by Everton, with new boss Rafael Benitez ready to splash out to get him, as well as Dumfries’ well-known agent, Mino Raiola, having his say in proceedings.