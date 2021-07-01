Inter see Dumfries as potential Hakimi replacement

Inter see Dumfries as potential Hakimi replacement
Date: 1st July 2021 at 3:00pm
Written by:

Inter are preparing a bid for the Netherlands’ Denzel Dumfries, should ’s proposed move to Saint-Germain go ahead.

The 25-year-old full-back enjoyed a successful campaign with the Netherlands, having scored two goals in four games and putting in some more than impressive performances, before their eventual elimination at the hands of the Czech Republic.

The PSV Eindhoven player would cost anywhere between €20-25 million, according to .

The rapid right-back helped his team to a second-place finish in the , scoring twice and assisting six goals on the way.

However, potential stumbling blocks could be the fact that the player is wanted by , with new boss Rafael Benitez ready to splash out to get him, as well as Dumfries’ well-known agent, Mino Raiola, having his say in proceedings.

 

Related articles