Inter will not be punished for cancelling Florida Cup plans

Inter are not going to receive any financial punishment for becoming the latest team to pull out of the Florida Cup due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Nerazzurri were set to play in the tournament in America as part of their pre-season plans. They would have been facing Everton, Millonarios, and Arsenal.

The latter of those teams became the first to pull out on Wednesday, with Inter swiftly following the suit. This is over concerns around growing coronavirus infections amongst squads thanks to the Delta variant.

As has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the reason that Inter will to receive any sort of punishment is that they are still contractually committed to taking part in 2022, rather than breaking a contract and having no involvement in the future.