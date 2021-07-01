Italiano takes over at Fiorentina

Vincenzo Italiano has been confirmed as the new coach of Fiorentina, thus saying goodbye to Spezia after an impressive first season in Serie A.

The 43-year-old will give La Viola fans renewed optimism after a months or so in which they have endured the rollercoaster ride of having a coach, then not having one – in the form of Gennaro Gattuso – who left his post after just three weeks in charge.

Fiorentina revealed their latest manager in an official announcement on Wednesday evening, stating that Italiano’s role is to begin on July 1.

“Fiorentina can confirm that Vincenzo Italiano has been appointed as La Viola’s new first-team coach,” a statement read.

“Italiano will assume the role on July 1, 2021, and has signed a two-year contract through to June 2023, with an option for a third year.

“The new coach will be unveiled to the press in the coming weeks.

“Fiorentina would like to welcome Italiano to the club and wish him all the best in his new role with the Viola.”