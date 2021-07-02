Italy break European Championship record with Belgium win

Vito Doria Date: 3rd July 2021 at 12:18am
After defeating Belgium 2-1 in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, Italy has set a record for the most consecutive victories in the European Championship qualifiers and official tournament combined with 15 wins in a row.

Germany had held the previous record after winning all 10 of their Euro 2012 qualifiers and then emerging victorious in four games at that tournament co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine before losing to Gli Azzurri in the .

According to UEFA, Italy started their run from March 2019 and they have continued that streak into 0. Belgium had also won 14 games since the qualifiers but the Italians halted the run of the Belgians with that victory in Munich, Germany.

Gli Azzurri have equalled the record for the most consecutive victories at the tournament with five. This record is shared with at Euro ’84, The Netherlands from Euro ’88 to Euro ’92, and the Czech Republic from Euro 2000 until .

Italy have also equalled the record for the most wins at the tournament with five, sharing that with France at the 1984, 2000, and European Championships, and in 2008.

 

