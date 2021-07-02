Italy fans to vastly outnumber Belgian supporters in Munich

The tickets for Friday night’s Euro 2020 quarter-final showdown between Belgium and Italy have sold out, with the majority of the 14,500 allocation going to Italy fans who are ready to paint Munich blue.

The Allianz Arena will only be at 20 percent capacity due to strict COVID-19 restrictions still being in place in Germany, but the vast majority of those fans will be cheering on Roberto Mancini’s men.

Up to 10,000, or 70-80 percent of those allowed in, will be Italy fans, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Such a large sway in the favour of Gli Azzurri could be exactly what the players need to provide the extra push to see them through to the semi-final.

The game will kick off at 21:00 CEST and will no doubt be watched by many more Azzurri fans in their native Italy and around the world.