Italy player ratings: Insigne the star

Italy advanced to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 by beating Belgium 2-1 in a pulsating game in Munich on Friday night.

Gli Azzurri found themselves 2-0 up just before half time after great goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne. Romelu Lukaku gave Belgium a lifeline from the penalty spot just before the break, but the Red Devils could not force an equaliser.

Ratings:

Donnarumma 7; Di Lorenzo 6.5, Bonucci 7.5, Chiellini 7.5, Spinazzola 8 (78′ Emerson n/r); Barella 8, Jorginho 7.5, Verratti 7 (74′ Cristante n/r); Chiesa 8 (91′ Toloi n/r), Immobile 7 (74′ Belotti n/r), Insigne 8.5 (78′ Berardi).

Player of the Match – Lorenzo Insigne

When Insigne plays under Roberto Mancini, he’s another player. The Napoli forward was at his very best yet again on the night, causing problems from start to finish and putting in a monumental shift defensively as well. His goal was gorgeous and just what he deserved, and it came as no surprise to see it coming from him cutting in off the left to curl a sublime strike past Thibaut Courtois.