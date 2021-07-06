Italy Player Ratings: Jorginho seals Italy’s place in the Euro 2020 final

Italy booked their place in the Euro 2020 final by beating Spain on penalties after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.

Spain were the better team for almost the entire evening but Italy still managed to be 1-0 up until the final 10 minutes when Alvaro Morata equalised.

Extra time passed and penalties were required. Italy progressed with a 4-2 victory thanks to Jorginho’s excellent winning penalty.

Ratings:

Donnarumma 5.5, Emerson 6.5 (72′ Toloi 6), Bonucci 6.5, Chiellini 6.5, Di Lorenzo 6, Barella 5 (84′ Locatelli 6), Jorginho 7.5, Verrati 7 (72′ Pessina 6), Insigne 6.5 (84′ Belotti 6), Immobile 6 ( 61′ Berardi 5.5), Chiesa 7.5 (106′ Bernadeschi N/A).

Player of the match: Jorginho

This was not a stellar performance from Italy as they were under pressure for much of the game. They weren’t at their creative best but Jorginho continued to distribute the ball excellently throughout, despite facing an impressive Spanish midfield.

He then stepped up when it really mattered and slotted his penalty past Unai Simon to win the game as if he didn’t even know the gravity of the situation.