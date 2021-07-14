Italy to face Argentina in new Maradona Cup

Italy and Argentina could be set to make history by competing in the first-ever edition of a newly formed showpiece event between the European Championship and Copa America winners.

UEFA and CONMEBOL are currently engaged in discussions about the proposed match and are trying to set a date for the game to be played.

The New York Times have reported that, rather fittingly, the game would be played at Napoli’s Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as a tribute to Diego Maradona after his passing in November 2020.

Maradona’s name would also be given to the trophy.

It remains to be seen if the event is just a one-off, or if it could pave the way for a Super Cup-style competition to be played between the Copa America and European Championship winners going forward.