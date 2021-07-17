Italy to receive honours from President Mattarella after Euro 2020 triumph

The Italy squad and coaching staff as well Federcalcio president Gabriele Gravina will receive honours from Italian president Sergio Mattarella after winning Euro 2020.

Gli Azzurri won their first European Championship since 1968 after defeating England in the final on Sunday evening and an announcement from the president’s palace confirmed that these titles will be given to those involved in the national team’s success.

“The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, has conferred “motu proprio” honours of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic to the players and staff of the national team as a sign of recognition of the sporting values and national spirit that animated the Italian victory at the European football tournament Euro 2020,” read a statement from the Quirinale website.

“In particular, the Head of the State has conferred the honour of Grand Official to the president of the FIGC (Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio) Gabriele Gravina and to Coach Roberto Mancini, of Commander to Team Manager Gabriele Oriali and Head of Delegation Gianluca Vialli, of Official to the captain of the team Giorgio Chiellini, and of Cavaliere to all the starters and reserves of the national team.”