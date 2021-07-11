ITALY WIN EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Hello everyone and welcome to this live blog for the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England, which is set to kick off at 21:00 CEST. Both Italy and England have been two of the favourites for much of the tournament after sailing through their respective groups.

Italy vs England: Live updates

This is the start of our Italy vs England live blog, where we’ll have updates throughout the build-up and during the Euro 2020 final itself. The most recent entries are the ones nearest the top.

ITALY ARE EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS! ITALY ARE EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS! ITALY ARE EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS!

PENALTIES:

ITALY WIN 3-2 ON PENALTIES!

Saka… SAVED!

Jorginho… saved. 3-2.

Sancho… saved! 3-2

Bernardeschi… scores! 3-2

Rashford…misses! 2-2

Bonucci… scores! 2-2

Maguire… scores. 1-2

Belotti… saved. 1-1

Kane… scores. 1-1

Berardi… scores! 1-0

Italy to go first. At the England end.

FULL TIME: ITALY 1-1 ENGLAND

We’re into penalties again. Oh, God.

Three minutes added

120′ England double change

Rashford and Sancho are on for England. Henderson and Walker off.

118′ Another change for Italy

Florenzi is on for Emerson. He played well tonight.

116′ Donnarumma!

Gigio with a BIG catch on the resulting free-kick. Top goalkeeping. Dominating his area.

114′ Jorginho booked

The Chelsea midfielder was late on Phillips. Could have been a bad one. A big risk, that challenge.

Saved!

Bernardeschi hit it, and Pickford fumbled but gathered on the second attempt.

106′ Maguire booked

He’s the first England player booked, and Italy have a free-kick but it’s quite a way from goal.

The second half of extra time has started.

Italy now playing towards the end where they scored.

Half time in extra time: Italy 1-1 England

Italy will feel like they could have had a goal in that half, but the ball just evaded Bernardeschi’s toe. It’s level. Fifteen minutes to settle it or it’s going to penalties.

107′ England free-kick

A nervy end to the half… Nicely positioned… But there’s a foul as the cross comes in and it comes to nothing.

105′ One minute of stoppage time

104′ Italy close!

Italy should lead! Emerson cross from the left but Bernardeschi can’t make contact with the ball and Pickford turns it away. Belotti sends his rebound wide.

99′ England sub

Grealish is on for Southgate’s side. He replaces Mount.

97′ Phillips close

The so-called Yorkshire Pirlo sends a shot wide from outside the box.

96′ Another change

Verratti, Chiesa and Insigne all off now. Locatelli on for the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder.

Kick off!

Extra time is underway.

Another sub for Italy…

Belotti on for Insigne. Berardi, Belotti and Bernardeschi are now Italy’s front three.

FULL TIME: Italy 1-1 England

This is going all the way to 120 minutes. All square after 90, so Italy go into extra time for the third time this summer. Does anyone know any breathing exercises?

96′ Chiellini booked

Chiellini was caught out by Saka and had to commit a professional foul on the halfway line.

90′ SIX MORE MINUTES

Well, that’s a lot…

89′ Sterling threatens

The Manchester City man looks to run at Italy’s defence, but Bonucci does well and sees him out over the byline.

86′ Chiesa off

Chiesa has to end his night early. Bernardeschi on. What a game from Fede, though.

85′ Insigne booked

Insigne cautioned for a foul on Phillips.

83′ Chiesa concern

Chiesa might need to come off. He looks injured. He’s had treatment and has come back on, but Bernardeschi is ready.

74′ England change

Rice, who had been excellent, is off for Henderson.

73′ Berardi!

Berardi so, so close! A great ball over the top finds him in and, with Pickford coming out, he stretches but his volley goes over.

71′ England change

A change from Southgate with Saka coming on for Trippier. Italy will need to keep an eye on him.

67′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL AZZURRI!

From the corner, ITALY ARE LEVEL! The corner was flicked on at the near post. Chiellini was set to finish but fell under a challenge from Stones. Pickford saved onto the post but Bonucci arrived to tap in from a yard out.

66′ Chiesa is by far Italy’s best

Chiesa has been excellent compared to his teammates. This time he’s put in a cross in that England clear behind.

64′ Gigio save!

Stones comes close on the end of a corner but Donnarumma tips over.

62′ Chiesa close!

Pickford forced into a good save down to his left. Excellent play from Italy and Chiesa to work the chance.

57′ Chiesa and Insigne…

Italy’s two most dangerous forwards go close. Chiesa drives into the box and then Insigne picks it up and works Pickford from a tight angle.

56′ Maguire over the bar

On the end of the free-kick, Maguire climbs highest but heads over.

55′ Bonucci in the book

Bonucci now booked for a foul on Sterling Free-kick in a dangerous area for England.

54′ Double sub for Italy

Both Cristante and Berardi are on for Gli Azzurri as Mancini looks to change things up. Barella, who had been booked, and Immobile are off.

53′ Insigne wide

Cutting in from the left, Insigne sends a wild shot wide as he looks to curl into the top corner.

51′ Over!

Insigne tries to curl it into the top corner but it doesn’t come down in time.

50′ Italy free-kick!

Sterling now fouls Insigne on the edge of the box. Free-kick given.

48′ England want a penalty!

Sterling goes to ground wanting another penalty, but this time the referee waves away his appeals. Unlike in the semi-final.

47′ Barella in the book

The first booking of the final. Barella brings down Kane and gets a yellow card.

Second half underway! Italy 0-1 England

The second half has got going now. Italy need a goal, but they have to improve at the back as well. Let’s hope!

Half time! Italy 0-1 England

Italy looked better for the last 15 minutes of the half, but were made to pay for a terrible start. Even when Mancini’s men look good, though, they still seem vulnerable to a quick England attack.

48′ Bonucci fires wide!

From about 30 yards, Bonucci has sent an audacious shot wide. Don’t ask why he opted to shoot there…

46′ Chance!

A cross from Di Lorenzo is volleyed by Immobile but blocked by Stones. Verratti’s follow-up effort is tame and held by Pickford.

45′ Four minutes added

England look very dangerous, but Italy have settled a little in possession over the last 15 minutes. Still shaky at the back.

35′ Much better from Chiesa!

England very nearly walked their way to a second goal, but Chiesa came close then at the other end. Direct and threatening, the Juventus forward powered his way to the box and drove a low shot just wide of the bottom corner.

33′ Better from Italy

Verratti is more involved now and, along with Insigne and Jorginho, he has been getting some control for Gli Azzurri. A move ends with an overhit pass to Emerson, though.

29′ Insigne shoots wide

Frustrated, Insigne has tried a shot from a long, long way out that dragged wide. He then turns and tells his teammates to be in better positions.

24′ Jorginho concern…



Jorginho went to ground and has had to go off the pitch. He’s back now, thankfully. But we might see Locatelli or Pessina here earlier than planned.

21′ Kane wins a free-kick/h3>

Kane is proving to be a handful and he wins a free-kick for England. It’s a long way from goal though and is eventually cleared, but the danger hasn’t passed.

20′ England are on it

Italy aren’t able to move the ball as they’d like to. England are pressing aggressively and buoyed on by their home support.

14′ It’s very open

Things are opening up a little with both teams looking to drive through midfield. England looking the better side still.

Insigne shoots over

Italy have been hit unexpectedly early with that Shaw goal. Insigne has sent a free-kick over the crossbar.

2′ England score

Luke Shaw has given England the lead. A Kieran Trippier cross from the right found the other full-back at the back post and he volleyed in at Donnarumma’s near post.

KICK OFF!

Both teams take a knee before kick off and Ciro Immobile gets us underway!

20:55 CEST Anthems and then kick off!

Siete pronti?

Wembley boos and whistles the Italian national anthem…

20:50 CEST Closing ceremony…

The Euro 2020 closing ceremony is underway, but people don’t seem to care about the – to be fair – impressive dancing choreography on the pitch.

20:45 CEST Warm-ups complete



The teams have finished their warm-ups and it’s almost time for the national anthems…

20:00 CEST: One hour to go! Who wins?

It’s time for a poll! Let us know who you think will win Euro 2020.

19:45 CEST: The Italy vs England teams are out!

We have the official team news for the Euro 2020 final. England are going with five at the back, while Italy are as expected.

England: Pickford; Trippier, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Mount, Sterling; Kane.

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.

19:30 CEST: More unwanted scenes from England fans

More of this. It’s appalling. Not enough police and security guards being overwhelmed. pic.twitter.com/JMxtP2Ffzk — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) July 11, 2021

19:00 CEST Ugly scenes on Wembley Way

Social media is full of horrible scenes from around London but, in particular, on Wembley Way. England are trying to storm their way past security and into the stadium.

Editor-in-Chief of The Athletic UK, Alex Kay-Jelski, commented the following:

Gates being stormed at Wembley time and time again. Hundreds of people each time. Stewards just can’t contain them. Gates being locked. Pretty tense atmosphere@theathleticuk — Alex Kay-Jelski (@AlexKayJelski) July 11, 2021

The Daily Mail’s Dominic King, meanwhile, said this:

If you are coming to the game tonight and you have tickets, please be careful. There have just been two separate incidents of crowds trying to storm into the stadium. Wembley Way doesn’t have the kind of atmosphere you would want on an occasion such as this. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) July 11, 2021

18:45 CEST Rain expected

The weather forecast doesn’t look too good for kick off. Italy are likely to take on England under a downpour of rain in North London.

16:00 CEST Italy vs England: Probable XIs

Neither Mancini nor Gareth Southgate are likely to make changes to their respective XIs. Italy should line up as they did in their semi-final win over Spain, with Emerson being the only player who wouldn’t be in Mancini’s first-choice XI due to Leonardo Spinazzola’s injury.

England are thought to be preparing to line up with a back four, but Southgate could mix things up again and go with a three-man backline.

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Verratti, Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Sterling, Mount, Saka; Kane.

When and where to watch Italy vs England?

Italy vs England will kick off at 21:00 CEST, which is 20:00 BST, or 15:00 ET.

15:00 CEST Where to watch Italy vs England in the USA?

Viewers in the United States follow Italy vs England on United States SiriusXM FC, ESPN+, TUDN Radio, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Univision, TUDN App, ESPN, and TUDN USA.

Where to watch Italy vs England in the UK?

Those in the UK, meanwhile, will be able to tune in to listen to or watch Italy vs England on BBC Sport Web, The ITV Hub, ITV 1 UK, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Scotland, UTV, and BBC One.