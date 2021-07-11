Italy vs England: Probable starting XIs in the Euro 2020 final

Italy take on England at Wembley on Sunday evening in the Euro 2020 final, with each looking to end long waits for success.

Roberto Mancini’s side will be hoping to continue their 33-game unbeaten run to win their first silverware since the 2006 World Cup. England, meanwhile, are without a trophy for 55 years since 1966.

Then, in 2006, they defeated Germany in the semi-finals, with the Germans hosting that competition. Now, they’ll meet Gareth Southgate’s side at Wembley, with the Three Lions having played all but one of their matches at home.

The expected line-ups, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport, are as follows:

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Verratti, Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Sterling, Mount, Saka; Kane.