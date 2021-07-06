Italy vs Spain: Probable XIs in the Euro 2020 semi-final

Despite some calls for Andrea Belotti to start Italy’s Euro 2020 semi-final with Spain on Tuesday, Lazio forward Ciro Immobile is set to keep his place in the XI.

Roberto Mancini spoke out in defence of Immobile on Monday in his pre-match press conference, and the 2019/20 European Golden Shoe winner is thought to have enough credit in the bank to hold onto his place up front.

As per Sky Sport Italia, Immobile will continue in attack alongside the ever-present Lorenzo Insigne, with Federico Chiesa also hanging onto his place in the XI having dislodged Domenico Berardi.

The predicted XIs of both Italy and Spain are as follows:

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.

Spain: Simon; Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Laporte, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Morata, Olmo.

You can follow the game as it progresses with Forza Italian Football’s live blog.