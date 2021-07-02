Jorginho: Belgium are top of the world rankings but everyone has weaknesses

Italy midfielder Jorginho has suggested that Gli Azzurri’s Euro 2020 quarter-final opponents do have weaknesses to exploit, despite being ranked as the world’s number one team.

Jorginho and his Italy teammates take on Belgium in their Euro 2020 quarter-final on Friday night, and Jorginho had quiet confidence about Italy’s chances against a Belgium team that many believe are now the favourites to win the tournament following Portugal and France’s eliminations.

“Belgium are first in the ranking but all the teams have weak points, with situations you can exploit. I will speak with confidence to my players to encourage them,” Jorginho said in the build-up, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Chelsea midfielder then spoke glowingly about Italy’s coach Roberto Mancini who has received a lot of praise for the work he has done with this set of players.

“He is very calm,” Jorginho added. “He conveys a lot of serenity and confidence, he believes a lot in us and it is something we feel. It makes us feel strong. But it has always been like this, it is nothing new in recent times.”