Jorginho on the Ballon d’Or: I’m not the best player in the world, but nobody has won more than me

Jorginho’s name has been put forward as a possible outsider in the running for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Lionel Messi appears to be the early favourite with the Argentina star hoping to get his hands on a seventh, but with a Champions League and European Championship to his name, many are tipping Jorginho.

“We all have dreams,” Jorginho said when asked of his chances. “But I’ll be honest, it depends on the criteria a decision is made based on.

“If we’re talking about talent then I know I’m not the best in the world. But if it’s going on titles, then nobody has won more than I have this season.

“How could I compare myself to Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo? They’ve completely different characteristics to me. But, I repeat, it depends on the criteria.”

Jorginho, having been born in Brazil, had to make a decision in 2017 when both Italy and Brazil were looking to get him to play for them, but he says that the decision was an easy one.

“I didn’t think twice,” Jorginho said. “After the Under-21s I only played friendlies for Italy then, in November 2017, I was called up for the World Cup playoff against Sweden.

“Then, Brazil wanted me too. Playing for Brazil was my dream since I was a child, but I thought that Italy needed help. And when I had needed help, Italy opened their doors to me and embraced me.

“My heart said ‘Italy needs you’, so I made that decision and I’m very happy that I did.”