Juventus and Sampdoria could swap Euro 2020 protagonists

Juventus are reportedly interested in Sampdoria starlet Mikkel Damsgaard and they might include Italy winger Federico Bernardeschi in a swap for the Danish international.

Both players made important contributions for their respective countries at Euro 2020 and their exploits at the European Championship could result in them exchanging clubs.

According to Il Secolo XIX, Sampdoria do not want to sell Damsgaard unless they receive an offer around €30-35 million. However, Bernardeschi is player that has caught the attention of the Blucerchiati and a swap between the two players might be the most likely transfer deal.

The 21-year-old winger scored twice and supplied an assist in five matches for Denmark at Euro 2020 including a stupendous free-kick in their semi-final defeat to England.

Meanwhile, Bernardeschi made four appearances at the latest European Championship, but his greatest contributions came in the semi-final victory against Spain and the triumph against the English in the final, converting his spot kicks in the penalty shoot-outs for both ties.