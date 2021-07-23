Juventus assess availability of Manchester City striker

Juventus are looking to make reinforcements in attack prior to the 2021/21 season and their attention is reportedly on Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian striker is no longer considered to be untouchable for The Citizens and they are also planning to purchase Tottenham and England star Harry Kane.

Tuttosport reports that Gabriel Jesus is valued at €50-60 million by Manchester City and Juventus will likely propose a year-long loan deal with an option to buy outright.

I Bianconeri are also considering other options such as Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina and Moise Kean from Everton.

The 24-year-old joined the Mancunians in January 2017, and he has played 195 competitive matches for the club, scoring 82 goals and supplying 34 assists.

Gabriel Jesus has played 45 times for Brazil and he has found the back of the net 18 times. He featured in the Selecao’s run to the 2021 Copa America Final, which they lost to Argentina, but he failed to score in four matches.