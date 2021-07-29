Juventus must sell before buying new players, Bernardeschi targeted

Juventus are now in a position where they must sell some players before they can try to sign any new players for the first team.

The signing of Manuel Locatelli is likely to still go ahead as planned but fringe and young players will likely have to be offloaded. Federico Bernardeschi is the biggest name that is being linked with a move as his contract will expire in 2022.

The issue that Juventus have though is that the Italian does not want to leave. He believes he still has something to prove with the Bianconeri despite a very disappointing 2020/21 season.

According to Corriere di Torino, a meeting with his agent, Mino Raiola, is expected very shortly to see if the player can be talked into having a discussion with other clubs so that Juve don’t lose him for free next season.