Juventus set for Locatelli breakthrough in next Sassuolo meeting

Juventus could finally get their big break in their pursuit of Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli when the clubs meet for the third time this month.

Juventus have been pursuing the Sassuolo and Italy midfielder all summer and now appear to have a clear run at the player.

Premier League side Arsenal also expressed a clear interest in Locatelli but they have since signed Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga in a move that many believe has unofficially ended the Gunners pursuit of Sassuolo’s player.

Multiple meetings have taken place between Juve and Sassuolo without a deal being struck, but Tuttosport are now reporting that the next meeting could provide the green light for the transfer.

Juventus youngster Radu Dragusin is expected to be part of the discussions as he may be sent to Sassuolo as part of the deal.