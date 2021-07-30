Juventus step up approach for Kaio Jorge as negotiations with Santos continue

Juventus are growing increasingly confident of holding off competition from AC Milan for Brazilian forward Kaio Jorge, as talks with Santos continue.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Bianconeri have reached an agreement with the 19-year-old’s representatives and will pay a fee of €5 million to them, with €1m going to the player’s family.

However, Juventus are yet to strike a deal with Santos to bring the forward to Italy during the current transfer window, and may have to wait until his contract at the Vila Belmiro expires in January before signing him on a free transfer.

Santos are holding out for €5m to sell him immediately, whilst Juventus are only willing to part with €2.25m to secure the Brazil U-17 international. It is thought that the Peixe may be open to lowering their asking price in favour of a greater percentage of any future sale though.

Kaio Jorge is expected to pen a contract with Juventus until June 2026 and will immediately be integrated into Massimiliano Allegri’s first team squad upon his arrival.

Milan had also shown a strong interest in the Olinda-native, but Juventus have emerged as the clear favourites and are closing in on his signature.