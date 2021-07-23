Juventus weigh-up possible move for Atalanta’s Gosens

Juventus could soon make a formal approach to sign Atalanta’s German wing-back, Robin Gosens, once they have sealed the signing of Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo.

Juventus are in the midst of a mini-rebuild following the disappointing fourth-place finish in Serie A under the previous coach, Andrea Pirlo.

Massimiliano Allegri is back and it is clear the club are favouring players who have already proved themselves in Serie A. Manuel Locatelli is likely to soon arrive from Sassuolo, and the Bianconeri may then turn their attentions to Robin Gosens, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport’s print edition.

Alex Sandro is declining and Juve was very impressed with Gosens’ incredible goalscoring form last season where he reached double figures. He was also very good for Germany at Euro 2020 this summer.

No talks have begun between the clubs or the player himself, but he is on Juve’s radar as the transfer window continues.