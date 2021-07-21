Juventus will open up contract discussions with Dybala this month

The agent of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is expected to meet with the club before the end of July to discuss a new contract for his client.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Dybala’s representative Jorge Antun will travel from Argentina to Turin by the end of the month for face-to-face negotiations, in an effort to secure a contract extension.

Dybala currently has just a single year remaining on the deal he signed in 2017 and Juventus risk losing him for free next summer if they cannot reach an agreement.

The 27-year-old Argentina international struggled for form under Andrea Pirlo last season, but the return of former coach Massimiliano Allegri has seen Dybala remain keen to stay at the club.

Joining from Palermo in 2015, Dybala has scored 100 goals in 254 appearances for Juventus and won five Serie A titles with the Bianconeri. However, he only managed a meagre five goals in 26 games in all competitions last term.