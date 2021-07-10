Kane: England-Italy is 50-50, it’ll be tough but we believe in ourselves

England captain Harry Kane is expecting a tough match when his Three Lions face Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.

England conceded their first goal of the tournament from a Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick in the semi-finals but came back to win, while Italy have themselves impressed so far this summer.

“It’s a real 50-50 game, I think,” Kane said at his press conference on Saturday. “Of course, Italy have a better history than us in terms of winning tournaments and winning major finals.

“But I think in our team a lot of us have had experience at club level, we are playing in the biggest games, in the biggest finals across Europe.

“It’ll be a really tough game, obviously from our point of view we have full belief in what we are doing and how we’ve been setting up, but it will be very tough.

“They have some great players with great experience, they’ve been there and done it. In any final, in any big game, you have to be on it in all aspects so we know that’s the case on Sunday and hopefully we can swing it in our favour.”