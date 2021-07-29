Kessie’s AC Milan renewal talks stall

Contract discussions between AC Milan and their Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie have stalled after there was disagreements over bonuses.

Kessie emerged as one of the best midfielders in Serie A last season but he has just one year remaining on his current deal. It would be extremely distressing for the Rossoneri if they lost such a talented player on a free transfer next summer.

That is why contract discussions are ongoing and the club have offered him €6 million a year, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The issue lies though with the various bonuses that are often included in contracts for reaching various personal and team targets.

Franck Kessie is currently competing at the Olympics with Ivory Coast where they have reached the quarter-finals. When he returns from Japan and his holiday, discussions will likely pick up quickly.