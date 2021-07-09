Liverpool and Everton among Premier League clubs after Sampdoria’s Damsgaard

Mikkel Damsgaard has attracted the interest of clubs in the English Premier League after his performances at Euro 2020, with Liverpool and Everton reportedly leading the chase.

The 21-year-old Sampdoria winger scored twice in five matches for his native Denmark at the European Championship, one of them a free-kick in the 2-1 semi-final defeat to England, and his performances with the Danes could result him staying in the United Kingdom beyond the tournament.

According to La Repubblica, the likes of Tottenham, Leeds United, Leicester City, and West Ham United have already expressed interest in Damsgaard, but Liverpool and Everton have also joined the chase.

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero wants at least €30 million for the Denmark winger and he would prefer to sell to an English club as they would be more likely to meet his financial demands.

Juventus and AC Milan have also been targeting Damsgaard but they are not likely to pay the figure Ferrero wants and they would prefer to include other players in the deal to reduce the price.