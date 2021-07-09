Liverpool and Everton among Premier League clubs after Sampdoria’s Damsgaard

Liverpool and Everton among Premier League clubs after Sampdoria’s Damsgaard
Vito Doria Date: 9th July 2021 at 2:00pm
Written by:

Mikkel Damsgaard has attracted the of clubs in the after his performances at , with Liverpool and Everton reportedly leading the chase.

The 21-year-old Sampdoria winger scored twice in five matches for his native Denmark at the , one of them free-kick in the 2-1 semi-final defeat to England, and his performances with the Danes could result him staying in the United Kingdom beyond the tournament.

According to La Repubblica, the likes of Tottenham, United, Leicester City, and West Ham United have already expressed interest in Damsgaard, but Liverpool and Everton have also joined the chase.

Sampdoria Ferrero wants at least €30 million for the Denmark winger and he would prefer to sell to an English club as they would be more likely to meet his financial demands.

Juventus and AC Milan have also been targeting Damsgaard but they are not likely to pay the figure Ferrero wants and they would prefer to include other players in the deal to reduce the price.

 

Related articles