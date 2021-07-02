Mancini: I was sure Italy would have a great game against Belgium

Roberto Mancini was confident that Italy would produce a great performance against Belgium as they eliminated the Belgians from Euro 2020 with a 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals.

Gli Azzurri will face Spain in the semi-finals on Tuesday evening at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom and the Italian coach believes that his team are capable of getting a result despite the quality of La Furia Roja.

“I am happy with how they played, really well,” Mancini said in his press conference. “I thank the boys, I was sure that they would have had a great game.

“First and foremost, we will go to Wembley safe in the knowledge that we are a team that can still offer a lot in this tournament.

“We know that we will be up against top class opposition once again because Spain, like Belgium, are very tricky opponents.”

Leonardo Spinazzola has suffered an Achilles Tendon injury, and he had to be carried off on a stretcher, must to the despair of everyone in the Italy squad.

“He has been one of the best players at Euro 2020, we are absolutely gutted, and we would like to send him our best wishes,” Mancini said.