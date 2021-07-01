Mancini unlikely to risk Chiellini against Belgium

Italy coach Roberto Mancini is unlikely to risk Giorgio Chiellini’s fitness against Belgium when the two meet for the Euro 2020 quarter-final on Saturday night.

The Juventus centre-back went off injured against Switzerland in Italy’s second group game, shortly after he had had a goal disallowed. Gli Azzurri went on to win the game 3-0 thanks to goals from Manuel Locatelli (two) and Ciro Immobile.

He has been replaced in the lineup by Lazio’s Francesco Acerbi for the final group game and the round-of-16 win over Austria.

It has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport that Chiellini is now recovered and ready to feature again, but Roberto Mancini is wary of putting him straight back into the starting eleven as there’s a chance he will relapse and waste a substitution.

Discussions between the coach and player are expected to take place the day before the game.