Mancini’s mother: Roberto as calm as ever ahead of Euro 2020 final

Marianna Mancini, Roberto’s mother, has said that the Italy boss is his usual calm self ahead of leading Gli Azzurri into Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against England at Wembley.

The former Inter and Manchester City boss has led Italy on a 33-game unbeaten run so far, and his mother is confident that he’ll do his utmost to make that 34 against England.

“I’ve heard from Roberto and he’s as calm as ever,” Marianna Mancini told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “He’ll do his best, and then all we can do is hope.”

The coach’s mother continued to reveal some superstition around the game, refusing to give a prediction.

“It’s not a good idea to change habits in times like this,” she said. “Please don’t ask me for a prediction… I’ll never give you one.”