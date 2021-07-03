Martinez: Belgium did not deserve to be eliminated, Italy are in good form

Roberto Martinez has said that Italy are a team that are playing and in good form after they eliminated his Belgium team from Euro 2020.

The Belgians lost 2-1 to Gli Azzurri and warned the remaining sides that the Italians are improving as the tournament progresses.

“They are in good form, they are a healthy team and you can see that they play well, play with a smile, and become stronger and stronger,” Martinez said in his press conference.

“They deserved to get through this round.”

Although he reserved some praise for Italy and their efforts, he was nonetheless disappointed to see Belgium eliminated from the European Championship at the quarter-finals like in 2016.

“There is so much disappointment, so much sadness,” he said. “My players don’t deserve to be eliminated.

“Italy did better in the first half even if we created enough chances on the counter-attack, but in the second half we tried at all costs for the second goal that would have given us the push to win the game.

“I am not disappointed by the attitude of my players, I am very sad for my boys, they do not deserve to be out after all the efforts made.”