Mihajlovic: Bologna have no stars but are good enough for top-10 finish

Sinisa Mihajlovic has his sights set on a top-half Serie A finish next season as he readies his Bologna side for the new campaign.

The Rossoblu have finished in 12th place in both of the last two seasons, but Mihajlovic believes that they can do better and finish among the top 10.

“The aim is to do better than last year and finish in the top half,” Mihajlovic said during a pre-season event.

“This year we’ll change a few things, paying more attention to the backline, but without taking away from the way we attack.

“We don’t have any world-class players in the squad, so we have to improve as a group.

“If every player improves by just 2 percent then at the end of the day it’ll equate to us being able to do 40 percent more.”