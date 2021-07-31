Mkhitaryan: Roma will do everything to fight for the Scudetto

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said that Roma will try and compete with the Serie A elite for the Italian league title in 2021/22.

The Armenian veteran was arguably the best player for I Giallorossi throughout the 2020/21 season, scoring 13 goals and supplying 11 assists in 34 Serie A matches, and he is confident that the Rome-based side can improve on their seventh-placed finish from the previous campaign.

“We will do everything to be protagonists and bring home as many victories as possible,” Mkhitaryan told Il Corriere dello Sport.

Roma have appointed Jose Mourinho as their new coach and the Armenian midfielder played under the Portuguese tactician at Manchester United.

The duo did not have the best work relationship during their time at the Red Devils, but the two have reportedly settled their differences, and the 32-year-old is ready to put himself at the disposal of the new Giallorossi coach.

Mkhitaryan has found the back of the 24 times and assisted in another 19 goals in 73 competitive matches for Roma since he arrived in 2019.