Montella ready to return to coaching

Vincenzo Montella is ready to get back into management after a year and a half without a club.

The 47-year-old last walked the touchline when he took charge of Fiorentina in a 4-1 home loss to Roma in December 2019, before his eventual dismissal.

However, the coach, who won the Supercoppa Italiana as head of AC Milan in 2016 is primed to take on another position.

“I’m ready to coach again, but I don’t want to make the wrong choice,” Montella told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I took advantage of this spell out and used it to study and reflect.”

The coach also went on to heap praise on fellow coach, Roberto Mancini, after his success with Italy at Euro 2020, stating “he started from zero and created a fun style of football, managing to create a great team spirit. He’s the real star of the show”.

Montella wasn’t done there, though. In possibly seeking suitors, he spoke about his role in helping two of Italy’s stars, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Locatelli, earlier in their careers.

“He [Donnarumma] carries the same value as a 25-goal-a-season striker,” Montella said. “I’m proud to have had a hand in his development. He’ll be the best goalkeeper in the world for the next 10 years.

“Locatelli broke into the first team with me [at AC Milan]. He’s matured because he was too impulsive before. Now he’s good enough for Juventus.”