Mourinho lands in Rome, set to begin as Roma coach
Conor Clancy Date: 2nd July 2021 at 3:06pm
Jose Mourinho has landed in Rome ready to get to work as Roma boss ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The Portuguese was appointed by I Giallorossi shortly after being dismissed by last season, with the club confirming that Paulo would not be continuing beyond the summer.

Now, Mourinho has touched down in the Italian capital and is ready to get to work.

Being driven out of the airport, Mourinho hung a Roma scarf out of the window, much to the delight of the assembled fans.

 

