Mourinho’s Roma revolution: Using drones in training
Conor Clancy Date: 19th July 2021 at 11:25am
After more than 10 years away from Italian , Jose has been making a impression since returning to to take charge of Roma.

Barely a day passes without the Portuguese doing something to get himself spoken about, and now his of technology is catching the eye.

Mourinho has incorporated drones into his daily sessions in order to get the best out of his players. His plan is to use the technology to show his players their mistakes in real-time and to be able to address any problems faster, with the camera feed being shown live on a giant screen.

The 58-year-old, who has been hired with the task of getting Roma back to the top of Italian football, wants to use any means possible to improve the .

In 2020/21, Roma had a poor Serie A campaign and finished seventh, almost 30 points off Inter.

 

