Mourinho’s Roma revolution: Using drones in training

After more than 10 years away from Italian football, Jose Mourinho has been making a real impression since returning to Serie A to take charge of Roma.

Barely a day passes without the Portuguese doing something to get himself spoken about, and now his use of technology is catching the eye.

Mourinho has incorporated drones into his daily sessions in order to get the best out of his players. His plan is to use the technology to show his players their mistakes in real-time and to be able to address any problems faster, with the camera feed being shown live on a giant screen.

The 58-year-old, who has been hired with the task of getting Roma back to the top of Italian football, wants to use any means possible to improve the Giallorossi.

In 2020/21, Roma had a poor Serie A campaign and finished seventh, almost 30 points off Inter.