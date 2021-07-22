Napoli defender Koulibaly wanted by big-spending PSG

Kalidou Koulibaly is the latest player to take the fancy of big-spending Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1 club continues to build a super squad.

The 30-year-old Napoli defender is the latest name on the French club’s list, amidst talk of his failure to agree a new contract with the Serie A club.

The Senegalese star signed for the Partenopei from Genk in 2014 for s fee of around €6.5 million, but club president Aurelii De Laurentiis won’t accept any less than €60 million for the centre-back as Mauricio Pochettino seeks the perfect partner for Sergio Ramos, according to Tuttosport.

New Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti, is more than keen on keeping hold of his star defender and if he manages to do so, the player will sign a contract worth around €6 million a season, which is what he is already earning.

If, however, he chooses Paris as his next destination then Koulibaly will join other ex-Serie A players who have recently moved, including Euro 2020 hero Gianluigi Donnarumma after his free transfer from AC Milan, and Achraf Hakimi following his move from Inter.

The Parisians have also signed Ramos and Giorgino Wijnaldum from Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively as they continue to offer mega-deals to some of Europe’s best.