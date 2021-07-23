Napoli to sell two players before acquiring Chelsea defender

Emerson Palmieri remains a player of interest to Napoli but I Partenopei have to sell two players before they purchase the Italian international from Chelsea.

New Ciucciarelli coach Luciano Spalletti wants the club to sign a new left-back but they need to raise funds before they can present the Blues with an offer worth €20 million.

Il Corriere dello Sport reports that Napoli are planning to sell wingers Gennaro Tutino and Adam Ounas as they are surplus to requirements.

Tutino was on loan at Salernitana in 2020/21, and he scored 13 goals in 36 Serie B matches, helping them earn promotion to Serie A. The 24-year-old could join I Granata on a permanent deal or leave for Parma in the Cadetti.

Ounas struggled in the first half of the 2020/21 Serie A campaign on loan at Cagliari, but he produced some fine form at Crotone in the second half, finding the back of the net four times in 15 games.

Emerson Palmieri played in Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph but he is looking to return to Serie A after more than three years at Chelsea.