OFFICIAL: AC Milan sign Ballo-Toure from Monaco

AC Milan are continuing to make waves this summer, confirming the signing of Fode Ballo-Toure from Monaco.

The defender has penned a four-year contract with the Rossoneri that will see him stay at the Stadio San Siro until June 30, 2025.

Following Olivier Giroud’s arrival from Chelsea a couple of days earlier, Ballo-Toure has become Milan’s second signing this week.

Ballo-Toure was born in France on January 3, 1997, and was on the books at Paris Saint-Germain’s academy before joining Lille in 2017. It was there that he debuted in Ligue 1 and he would go on to play 47 times for the club.

In January 2019 he left for Monaco, where he would play 74 times.

With Milan, Ballo-Toure will wear the No.5 shirt.

Now, the Rossoneri are waiting to confirm Brahim Diaz’s return for another season-long loan. Milan are expected to pay around €4 million to Real Madrid for the Spaniard.