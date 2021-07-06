OFFICIAL: Hakimi leaves Inter for PSG

Achraf Hakimi has called time on his stay with Inter and has officially joined French side Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year contract.

Despite winning the Scudetto last season, I Nerazzurri’s financial problems have put them in a position wherein they need to sell off some of their most prized assets, Hakimi being one of those.

Now, after weeks of speculation, the Moroccan full-back has completed his move to PSG.

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the transfer of Achraf Hakimi,” read a statement from PSG, confirming Hakimi’s arrival.

“The 22-year-old Morocco right-back, who also has Spanish nationality, signed a five-year contract and is tied the club from the French capital until 30 June 2026.”

Chelsea had also been interested in the right-back’s services, but PSG were always his preferred option.