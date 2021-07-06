POLL: Who will win in Italy vs Spain to reach the Euro 2020 final?

The first semi-final tie of Euro 2020 gets underway this Tuesday, with Italy and Spain set to battle at Wembley Stadium for a place in Sunday’s final.

Both Gli Azzurri and La Roja will fancy their chances of progressing in what is a repeat of the Euro 2012 final.

Who will win in Italy vs Spain to reach the Euro 2020 final?

The predicted XIs of both Italy and Spain are as follows:

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.

Spain: Simon; Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Laporte, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Morata, Olmo.

You can follow the game as it progresses with Forza Italian Football’s live blog.

