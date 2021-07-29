Ribery offered to Spezia, loves Italy and wants to stay

Free-agent Franck Ribery has been offered to Spezia for the upcoming Serie A season, with the aging attacker keen to stay in Italy.

The 38-year-old winger bagged five goals in 50 appearances for Fiorentina over two seasons, before his contract ended at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The super successful Frenchman has fallen in love with love in Italy and has sent his agent on a mission to land him a new club, according to Il Secolo XIX.

New Spezia coach, Thiago Motta, would be keen to land the winger but his wage demands are likely to put off the club’s owner – Robert Platek – before Motta has even had his say.

A step down to Serie B could also be on the cards for Ribery, with both Monza and Parma considering moves. Adriano Galliani and Silvio Berlusconi have been ambitious since arriving at Monza, while recently relegated Parma have brought in Gianluigi Buffon as they seek an immediate return to Serie A, and Ribery would be an extra experienced presence to help with an otherwise young side.