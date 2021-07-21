Roma close in on Xhaka after Arsenal secure Lokonga deal

Roma have moved a step closer to sealing an agreement for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, after the Premier League club secured a replacement in Albert Sambi Lokonga.

New Giallorossi coach Jose Mourinho made the arrival of a new central midfielder a priority at the Stadio Olimpico and identified Switzerland captain Xhaka, although lengthy negotiations have thus far failed to lead to a deal.

However, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.com, the arrival of Lokonga from Anderlecht earlier this week has paved the way for Arsenal to agree to offload Xhaka and Roma are confident of finalising an agreement in the coming days.

Arsenal are also targeting Sassuolo’s Italian international central midfielder Manuel Locatelli, although face strong competition from Juventus, and have begun planning for life without Xhaka.

The former Borussia Moenchengladbach player arrived at the Emirates Stadium in 2016 and has scored 13 goals in 220 appearances.

Xhaka, 28, is set to become Roma’s second acquisition of the summer, after goalkeeper Rui Patricio arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers.