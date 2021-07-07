Roma consider Alioski following Leeds United departure

Roma are weighing up an approach for full-back Ezgjan Alioski following his departure from Premier League club Leeds United.

According to Il Tempo, the Giallorossi are seeking cover for Leonardo Spinazzola after the Italian international ruptured his Achilles against Belgium at Euro 2020.

With Spinazzola facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, new Roma coach Jose Mourinho is looking for a new left-back and may swoop for Alioski, who is a free agent after leaving Leeds last week.

The North Macedonia international, who started his career at Elland Road as a winger but was converted to full-back by coach Marcelo Bielsa, has attracted interest from clubs in Turkey, but could now be set for Serie A.

Roma have also targeted their former defender Emerson Palmieri, of Chelsea, and Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi, as Spinazzola continues to recover from his serious injury.

Alioski joined Leeds from Swiss club Lugano in 2017 and scored 21 goals in 171 appearances for the Whites, helping them win the Championship title in 2020 and achieve a ninth-place finish in the Premier League last season.