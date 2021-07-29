Sacchi: Inzaghi’s moment of truth, European success a must for Inter

Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi claims that Simone Inzaghi’s time at Inter won’t be easy and that now is the moment of truth for the new Nerazzurri boss.

Sacchi twice managed Inter’s rivals and has spoken out about Inzaghi and Inter’s chances going into next season and believes they must go far in Europe for the coach to be considered successful.

“It’s the moment of truth for Inzaghi,” Sacchi told reporters. “It’s a very complicated test.

“With the sides he [Inzaghi] has managed, he’s played an Italian style of football and very well, but how will he get on with a team that’s just won the Scudetto?

“Most people will judge him on his he gets on in Europe, and up until now he hasn’t had much success. He’ll most certainly need patience on his way.”