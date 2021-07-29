Sacchi: Inzaghi’s moment of truth, European success a must for Inter

Date: 29th July 2021 at 2:43pm
Written by:

Former AC Milan Arrigo Sacchi claims that Simone ’s time at won’t be easy and that now is the moment of truth for the new Nerazzurri boss.

Sacchi twice managed Inter’s rivals and has spoken out about Inzaghi and Inter’s chances going into next season and believes they must go far in for the coach to be considered successful.

“It’s the moment of truth for Inzaghi,” Sacchi told reporters. “It’s a very complicated test.

“With the sides he [Inzaghi] has managed, he’s played an style of football and very , but how will he get on with a team that’s just won the ?

“Most people will judge him on his he gets on in Europe, and up until now he hasn’t had much success. He’ll most certainly need patience on his way.”

 

